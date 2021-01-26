CINCINNATI — Cumberland women’s bowling tallied 6,869 pins to finish in 11th place out of 12 teams at the Cincinnati Collegiate Classic this past weekend.
Martin Methodist won the second Mid-South Conference Women’s Bowling Tournament of the season totaling 9,013 pins over the two-day event led by Kara Strong who finished sixth with 1,733 total pins. Pikeville finished second with 8,838 pins and the Cumberlands placed third with 8,668 pins.
Midway placed fourth with 8,254 pins, Union finished fifth with 8,181 pins while Campbellsville totaled 8,092 pins to finish sixth.
Marian was seventh with 7,698 pins, Bethel was eighth with 7,564 pins while Lindsey Wilson and Thomas More round out the top-10 with 7,528 and 7,380 pins, respectively.
The Phoenix totaled 6,869 pins to finish 11th and Tennessee Wesleyan rounds out the team standings with 4,751 pins.
Through two MSC events, Cumberland sits in 12th place with a 1-20 record.
The next tournament is scheduled for Feb. 6-7 in Smyrna.
Phoenix men 12th
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cumberland men’s bowling placed 12th at the Cincinnati Collegiate Classic totaling 8,449 pins over the two-day event.
Martin Methodist won the second Mid-South Conference Men’s Bowling Tournament of the season with 9,874 pins over the two-day event. Tennessee Wesleyan finished second with 9,590 pins while Bethel placed third with 9,412 pins.
Marian placed fourth with 9,329 pins, Pikeville finished fifth with 9,243 pins, and Thomas More totaled 9,172 pins to finish sixth.
Cumberlands was seventh with 8,813 pins, Life was eighth with 8,710 pins while Midway, and Campbellsville rounded out the top-10 with 8,518 and 8,514 pins, respectively.
Blue Mountain (Miss.), Cumberland (Tenn.), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Union round out the team standings.
Through two MSC events, Cumberland is in 13th place overall with a 4-21 record.
The next MSC Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 6-7 in Smyrna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.