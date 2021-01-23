Men 3rd in MSC preseason list
Cumberland women’s tennis was selected second in the Mid-South Conference preseason coaches’ polls, conference officials announced on Thursday.
Cumberland saw limited action this fall, but senior Ainhoa Garijo Gariddo won the ITA Southeast Regional and earned a bid to the ITA Cup. She was ranked sixth nationally and first in the East Region in the final ITA Collegiate Tennis NAIA Fall National Rankings.
Sophomore Jessica Hernandez posted a fall record of 3-1 and was ranked at 21st in the nation in singles and sixth in the East region.
In doubles action, the duo ranks eighth in the nation and second in the East region with a 4-0 record on the season and won the ITA Southeast Regional.
The team also returns several key players from last year’s squad including Joana Bou, Ana Marĩa Collazos, Ksenjia Dmitrovic, Anna Kopituk, and last year’s Cumberland Lindsey Donnell Award winner Stephanie Navaratnam. The team has also added senior transfer Marcela Cordeiro and freshman Alexandra Leisibach.
Lindsey Wilson was selected as the favorite and received 96 voting points as well as gathered nine of the 11 first-place votes.
The Phoenix are second in the poll with 84 voting points and one first-place vote followed by Georgetown (Ky.) in third with 77 points and the final first-place vote.
Cumberlands (Ky.) captured 76 voting points to land at fourth in the preseason poll with Campbellsville (Ky.) in fifth after receiving 71 points.
Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) leads the MSC newcomers in the sixth position with 43 points followed closely by Bethel (Tenn.) in seventh with 41 voting points.
Martin Methodist (Tenn.) received 37 points for eighth in the poll while Thomas More (Ky.) landed at ninth in the poll with 35 points.
Rounding out the poll is Shawnee State (Ohio) in 10th with 28 voting points and Pikeville (Ky.) in 11th with 17 points.
Coaches’ were not allowed to vote for their own teams.
Phoenix men thirdCumberland men’s tennis was selected third in the 2021 Mid-South Conference pre-season coaches’ poll, the conference office announced Thursday.
The Phoenix roster features a lot of new faces on the team with high expectations for success this season. The team has five new transfers this seasons including twins from Young-Harris College Andres and Carlos Padilla, a sophomore transfer from Iowa Centrall CC Sacha Colomban, and sophomore transfer from Jacksonville College Felipe Coelho Ferreira, and grad transfer Hughes N’Goma.
Cumberland only returns sophomore Aleksandar Milosevic, junior Felipe Sarpa, and freshman Frangil Ramirez. The team has added four incoming freshmen in Adrijan Hržić, German Suarez, Dan Slapnik Trost, and Jackson Vaughan.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is selected as the preseason favorite to capture the men’s tennis championship tallying 96 voting points and eight of the 11 first-place votes. Cumberlands (Ky.) is slotted second in the poll after earning 87 points and two first-place votes from the coaches.
The Phoenix are one spot behind the Patriots with 82 points and the final first-place vote. Campbellsville was picked to finish fourth by the coaches after earning 78 points in the poll.
Georgetown (Ky.) received 58 total points in the poll to be placed fifth overall, while MSC newcomer Martin Methodist (Ky.) is sixth with 52 points. Thomas More (Ky.) is seventh in the poll with 43 points.
MSC newcomers Bethel (Tenn.) and Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) come in at eighth and ninth in the poll with 39 and 35 points, respectively. Pikeville (Ky.) is slotted 10th with 18 points while Shawnee State (Ohio) rounds out the poll with 17 points.
Coaches’ were not allowed to vote for their own teams.
