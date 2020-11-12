Cumberland wrestling was picked third in the South Division of the Mid-South Conference preseason coaches’ poll released today by conference officials.
Head coach James Hicks is entering his seventh season at Cumberland returns two NAIA All-Americans Patrick Depiazza and Anthony Maia, as well as Esteban Remillard and Keshawn Laws who made it to the NAIA Tournament last season.
This is the second season the teams will be broken up into two divisions, the North and the South. Campbellsville (Ky.), Cumberlands (Ky.), Lindsey Wilson, Midway (Ky.), Thomas More (Ky.), and Rio Grande (Ohio) will all be competing in the North Division. Cumberland, Brewton-Parker (Ga.), Keiser (Fla.), Life (Ga.), St. Thomas (Fla.), and Southeastern (Fla.) make up the South Division.
Cumberland will open up this season on Dec. 4, in Columbia, Ky. for a dual with Marian University and Lindsey Wilson.
