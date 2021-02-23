Cumberlands 42, Cumberland 12
Cumberland 6 0 0 6—12
Cumberlands 21 14 7 0—42
First quarter
Cumberlands—Zalon Reynolds 64 run (Tripp Holloway kick), 13:17.
Cumberlands—Alonzo Russell 22 pass from Gavin Wilkinson (Holloway kick), 5:59.
Cumberland—Treylon Sheppard 17 run (kick failed), 3:39.
Cumberlands—Darius Young 25 pass from Wilkinson (Holloway kick), :31.
Second quarter
Cumberlands—Brad Montgomery 32 fumble return (Holloway kick), 11:31.
Cumberlands—Reynolds 45 run (Holloway kick), 4:14.
Third quarter
Cumberlands—Russell 41 pass from Wilkinson (Holloway kick), 12:03.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland—Sheppard 5 run (kick failed), 11:39.
Team statistics
CU UC
First downs 17 23
—Rushing 13 15
—Passing 0 5
—Penalty 4 3
Rushes-yards 52-190 42-360
Passing yards 18 141
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-11-0 12-23-0
Fumbles-lost 5-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 11-105 7-69
Punts-avg. 7-30.4 1-10.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Cumberland: Treylon Sheppard 22-94, Avery Harris 21-89, Christopher Gatewood 1-17, Nick Burge 2-4, Brandon Edmondson 4-3, Riley Darden 1-(-1), Jaylen Taylor 1-(-16). Cumberlands: Zalon Reynolds 8-162, Martize Smith 8-59, Devin Jones 4-53, Jamar Nuby 7-30, AP Parham 3-25, Nathan Arnold 7-17, Ta’Darien McIntosh 1-6, Phillip Garner 3-5, Jeremy Harried 1-3.
PASSING—Cumberland: Avery Harris 1-9-0—9, Brandon Edmondson 1-2-0—9. Cumberlands: Gavin Wilkinson 9-16-0—124, Nathan Arnold 3-6-0—17.
RECEIVING—Cumberland: Elijah Petty 1-9, Treylon Sheppard 1-9. Cumberlands: Alonzo Russell 4-74, Darius Young 3-34, J.R. Lucas 2-17, T.J. Williams 1-8, Chase Overstreet 1-4, De’ondre Boggs 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.