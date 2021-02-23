Cumberlands 42, Cumberland 12

Cumberland 6 0 0 6—12

Cumberlands 21 14 7 0—42

First quarter

Cumberlands—Zalon Reynolds 64 run (Tripp Holloway kick), 13:17.

Cumberlands—Alonzo Russell 22 pass from Gavin Wilkinson (Holloway kick), 5:59.

Cumberland—Treylon Sheppard 17 run (kick failed), 3:39.

Cumberlands—Darius Young 25 pass from Wilkinson (Holloway kick), :31.

Second quarter

Cumberlands—Brad Montgomery 32 fumble return (Holloway kick), 11:31.

Cumberlands—Reynolds 45 run (Holloway kick), 4:14.

Third quarter

Cumberlands—Russell 41 pass from Wilkinson (Holloway kick), 12:03.

Fourth quarter

Cumberland—Sheppard 5 run (kick failed), 11:39.

Team statistics

CU UC

First downs 17 23

—Rushing 13 15

—Passing 0 5

—Penalty 4 3

Rushes-yards 52-190 42-360

Passing yards 18 141

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-11-0 12-23-0

Fumbles-lost 5-1 2-1

Penalties-yards 11-105 7-69

Punts-avg. 7-30.4 1-10.0

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Cumberland: Treylon Sheppard 22-94, Avery Harris 21-89, Christopher Gatewood 1-17, Nick Burge 2-4, Brandon Edmondson 4-3, Riley Darden 1-(-1), Jaylen Taylor 1-(-16). Cumberlands: Zalon Reynolds 8-162, Martize Smith 8-59, Devin Jones 4-53, Jamar Nuby 7-30, AP Parham 3-25, Nathan Arnold 7-17, Ta’Darien McIntosh 1-6, Phillip Garner 3-5, Jeremy Harried 1-3.

PASSING—Cumberland: Avery Harris 1-9-0—9, Brandon Edmondson 1-2-0—9. Cumberlands: Gavin Wilkinson 9-16-0—124, Nathan Arnold 3-6-0—17.

RECEIVING—Cumberland: Elijah Petty 1-9, Treylon Sheppard 1-9. Cumberlands: Alonzo Russell 4-74, Darius Young 3-34, J.R. Lucas 2-17, T.J. Williams 1-8, Chase Overstreet 1-4, De’ondre Boggs 1-4.

