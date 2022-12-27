Services for Curtis Muirhead, 91, will be held on Thursday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date at Middle Tennessee Stave Veterans Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents — Harry Muirhead and Bessie Mai (Fisher) Muirhead — and his son, Jeffery Wendell Muirhead.
Survivors include: his devoted wife, Mildred Muirhead; daughters, Sondra Kaye, Cathy Robbin (Michael) Gleaves; in-law, Sheila Muirhead; five grandchildren, Christian Lanae Henry, Jordan Cheri Muirhead, Janiece Cherelle Muirhead, Rosa Grace Gleaves, Micah Curtis Muirhead; three great-grandchildren, Kaleb Levi Lamont Baxter, Kira Anaiyah McNeil, Karter Muirhead-Asoluka; along with a host of family, extended family, friends, and relatives.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
