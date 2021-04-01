Custodio earns MSC Baseball Player of the Week

Cumberland’s Pablo Custodio was voted Mid-South Conference Baseball Player of the Week after batting .588 with three home runs, 10 hits and nine RBIs in four games for the Phoenix, as announced by the league office Monday.
The San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, native posted 10 hits in 17 at-bats over the four contests. The senior collected four hits with two home runs in the first game of the weekend against Lindsey Wilson and followed that with 2-3 performance in game two. He posted his third home run of the series against the Blue Raiders in game three. He had three games where he drove in multiple runs.
The senior is leading the team in batting average hitting .419 through 25 games, with a team-high 36 hits and 28 RBIs. Custodio is tied for the team-high in home runs with eight while slugging .721. Cumberland was slated for a game on the road at No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan yesterday before hosting Talladega this weekend for a three-game non-conference series at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
