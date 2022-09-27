A vehicle accident claimed the life of a bicyclist in Lebanon on Friday. Four days later, authorities have yet to identify the deceased.
On Monday, Sgt. Alexander Campbell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that his department is still investigating what caused the accident that involved “two vehicles and a pedestrian” who was reportedly riding a bicycle.
According to Campbell, the accident occurred in the early morning hours of Friday.
The incident was initially reported by the Lebanon Police Department, when it posted an alert on Facebook about the impact that accident would have for motorists navigating the area.
According to the Lebanon Police Department alert, the fatal crash occurred “just before the 239 eastbound exit of Interstate 40.”
As authorities assessed the situation and investigators sought to collect evidence from the scene, traffic on I-40 was temporarily closed from mile marker 238, at the exit ramp for U.S. Highway 231 South, until the scene could be cleared for safe traffic flow to resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.