Funeral services for Cynthia Jean Miller Lassiter will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Robert Spickard officiating. Interment will be held at Mount Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday after 10 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Ms. Lassiter, 65, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
She was born in Davidson County on Nov. 19, 1956.
She worked for Kroger for 30 years and went on to work for Advantage Marketing Sales until retiring. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Miller.
She is survived by: three children, Josh (Jessica) Lassiter, Melissa Lassiter, Jenny (Michael) Binion; mother, Clara Miller; sister, Teresa (Alan) Weisbrot; grandchildren, Elijah Lassiter, Isabella Lassiter, Tyler Binion, Dalton Binion, Brayden (Taylor Clum) Murphy, Casey (Lynn) Binion; and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Binion.
Pallbearers are Josh Lassiter, Brayden Murphy, Casey Binion, Danny Lassiter, Chris Lea, Jonathan Gray, Jake Jenkins and Gary Lassiter.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon is entrusted with the arrangements.
