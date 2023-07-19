Cynthia Renee Turner-Hall, 58, was born on Sept. 10, 1964, to Haywood and Nancy Turner, and she died of heart failure at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky, on July 16, 2023.
She was preceeded in death by her mother, father and brother, Michael Turner.
She is survived by: her husband of 27 years, Jim Hall; brother, Billy Turner; nephews, Aaron Turner, Devin Olinger; nieces, Mackenzye Turner, Maleigha Turner; great-nephews, Malikai Turner, Gabriel Turner, Jack Cross; and great-niece, Briar Turner.
Our loss is heaven’s gain.
