The Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Program will be reinstated in Wilson County schools after many years of not participating in the program.
When the school resource officer division of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was implemented in 1995, the schools participated in the D.A.R.E Program.
“We had the D.A.R.E. Program here for a few years, and then, it kind of died down,” Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said. “Then, we had a couple of programs that we did on our own called Refuse to Lose, which was refusing to lose to drugs and alcohol. We did that for several years.”
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office first met with Tennessee Highway Patrol about reimplementing the D.A.R.E. program in Wilson County Schools two years ago.
“At the time, it wasn’t feasible for us because you had COVID going on, and then, when schools kind of got back into the rhythm, they were behind from being out for so long,” Moore said. “We really didn’t have the opportunity to get in the classrooms, because teachers have to have a certain curriculum that they have to meet. It kind of limits our opportunities to get in classrooms.”
Now that schools are mostly back to pre-COVID normalcy, Moore and the sheriff’s department saw an opportunity to reimplement D.A.R.E into Wilson County elementary schools.
“It’s important to teach in schools, especially the younger groups,” Moore said. “It covers a lot of things. It also teaches them how to recognize and resist the pressures that cause them to experiment with drugs or become involved in gangs or violent activities.”
Rutland Elementary School school resource officer Allen Carver grew up in Mt. Juliet and experienced the D.A.R.E. program in elementary school.
“I remember the exciting times when the deputy or our D.A.R.E. officer would come into our class, and we all thought that was really neat,” Carver said. “I remember it being a fun time, but also remember some of it being kind of a scare tactic. They would tell you things that would scare you, and it was good information, but I felt like it was more of a scare tactic.”
Since Wilson County stopped participating in D.A.R.E., the program has evolved into something new.
“It’s a revamped system that the D.A.R.E. program has evolved into,” Carver said. “It’s always being updated and revamped.”
The main focus of the D.A.R.E. program in Wilson County’s elementary schools will be on fifth-graders.
“We’re going to focus on trying to get them ready and get their mindset ready for middle school,” Carver said. “We want to teach them about responsibility. It’s 10 lessons. It’s responsibility, and then, we talk about decision-making, and we talk about drug information. We also talk about risks and consequences. We talked about peer pressure. There’s lessons on stress. There’s also lessons that talk about confident communication. There’s also lessons to talk about non-verbal communication and listening. We also have a class on bullying.”
Before Carver went through the necessary lessons to become a D.A.R.E. program instructor, he was unsure about the program’s return.
“I was a little skeptical at first when I found out that we were going to be reinstating it,” Carver said. “I didn’t want it to be a scare tactic. I hoped it had been revamped, and I hoped that it was going to be more positive and more informational and more educational. To my great surprise, when I went through a two-week course, I was really pleased to see that it was revamped.”
