District Attorney General Jason Lawson recently announced that Smith County’s Kelly Hailey has recently joined the staff of the District Attorney’s Office as the newest victim advocate. Hailey, a long-time member of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, assumed her new post on July 1. Hailey will begin her tenure by working in the Wilson County General Sessions Court.
“This is a critical need for our office,” explained Lawson. “Approximately two-thirds of my district population lives in Wilson County, and about 75% of all criminal cases are heard at the General Sessions Court level. The number of cases make it difficult for the prosecutors there to have the time to spend truly understanding the needs of crime victims there. This addition will allow a designated staff member in that court to work directly with victims of crime to get them services and ensure that justice is done.”
Lawson is also proud of another aspect of the hire. Hailey’s assignment means that the district attorney’s office now has a victim advocate in every adult court in the district.
“When a victim advocate is present, it vastly improves communication, bed-side manner, and ability to reach the right result in all of the cases in that courtroom.” Lawson said.
Hailey most recently served as the lieutenant at the jail for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, part of her 12-year service in law enforcement.
Lawson pointed out that she possesses the exact skill set needed to make the DA’s office more responsive to the needs of victims.
Hailey is the second hire that Lawson has made this year, with a focus on improving services to victims. In April, Tammy Meade joined the DA’s office as a prosecutor in judge Brody Kane’s court. Meade’s focus is entirely on victim crimes.
Hailey and Meade are the first steps by Lawson in an emphasis on increased services to crime victims.
