Dana Pugh, 65, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 16, 2023.
Dana Carol Pugh was born in Columbia to Carolyn Lovett and Roy Jackson.
She was a registered nurse, a member of First United Methodist Church, and a drag racer.
Dana loved big. She was the most selfless person you could ever meet. She enjoyed going to all the grandchildren events and being on the beach.
Mrs. Pugh is survived by: her husband, Jim Pugh; children, Nicole (David) Slover, Leslie (Chris) Savage, David (Jenny) Pugh, Josh (Kyla) Pugh; grandchildren, Jordan Hill, Jacob Slover, Shelby Savage, Rebecca Pugh, Nathaniel Pugh; siblings, LuAnn (Wayne) Key, Greg Jackson; and mother-in-law, Mary “Nana” Pugh.
She is preceded in death by her daughter — Sarah Bracey — and parents, Carolyn and Roy Jackson.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
