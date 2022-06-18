Dana Balliache, 47, of Lebanon, passed away on June 14, 2022.
The funeral service — conducted by her daughter, Kelsi Balliache — is at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Dana Lee Balliache was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Jeanne Regan and Arthur L. DeCaro.
She is survived by: her children, Kelsi Natalia Balliache, Ciro Matthew Balliache, Zachary Vincent Balliache; granddaughter, Paisley Marie Brewer; husband, Ciro W. Balliache; mother, Jeanne DeCaro; and brothers Scott DeCaro and Adam DeCaro.
She is preceded in death by her father, Arthur Louise DeCaro.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
