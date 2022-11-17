Several members of the Mt. Juliet community took to the dance floor on Saturday night to participate in the inaugural Dancing With the Mt. Juliet Stars event.
Put on by MJ 4 Hope and Dynamic Ballroom, the event raised money for teachers to outfit their classrooms. Teachers across Wilson County applied with MJ 4 Hope to receive funds/
Amy Breedlove, the executive director of MJ 4 Hope, said that they were overwhelmed with the turnout they had for the event and by the contributions made by community organizations. With teachers moving back into Stoner Creek Elementary following repairs from the March 2020 tornadoes, the proceeds from the event will help them furnish their classrooms.
“The Stoner Creek teachers that are going in have to redo their whole classrooms,” Breedlove said. “So, that’s what we’re looking towards.”
Any decorations or extra supplies in the classrooms are paid for out of teachers’ pockets. MJ 4 Hope has a consistent stream of people who attend their events, but the Dancing With the Mt. Juliet Stars event brought in more of a crowd than they’re accustomed to.
“Because there was a nighttime event, a dancing and dinner, that just doesn’t happen here a lot, so I think people caught on a little bit,” Breedlove said. “Once people knew what the cause was, it made them want to give back even more.”
Mt. Juliet Fire Department Chief Jamie Luffman won the crowd favorite award at the event and said that he’d been approached by Scott Hefner to participate.
“He’s like, ‘Well can you dance,’ ” Luffman said. “I said, ‘I can dance, but I can’t dance like they dance.’ My dance is just called freestyle, and I let the music move me.”
While Luffman had never tried ballroom dancing prior to the competition, his dance partner and instructor, Kami Webber, taught him everything that he needed to know before stepping on to the floor.
“I had never done any choreographed dance before, and she told me that we would be doing the Cha-Cha and she asked me to pick a song,” Luffman said. “Me being me, I’m going out there just to have fun and make the children laugh, so I picked ‘No Parking on the Dance Floor by Midnight Star.’ ”
Luffman said that he was a child of the 1980s, and so, he went back to his roots.
Even before Webber, who is the executive director of Dynamic Ballroom, opened her business, she knew that she wanted to do this kind of charity work.
“It’s just a really fun way to raise money, but also its a really great way to involve people who would not normally be involved,” Webber said.
When Luffman walked into Dynamic Ballroom, Webber said that she hadn’t laughed that hard in a long time.
“Every dance lesson was just so full of laughter and comedy, but he learned so much,” Webber said. “All of the competitors were just so incredible, and it was very inspiring to see people in the community who didn’t know who we were come together.”
Christa Acevedo was named the winner of the first Dancing With the Mt. Juliet Stars event.
The event raised more than $8,000.
