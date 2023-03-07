Severe winds caused damage in the northwestern part of Wilson County on Friday.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department and the Wilson County Road Commission worked to clear debris after wind damaged roofs and signage. Trees fell on cars, homes, and utility lines across the county as winds reached up to 79 miles per hour in Middle Tennessee.
“When something like this occurs, we do whatever we can to mitigate the problems,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said. “So, our officers help in clearing debris, using chainsaws to cut up trees, and block any roadways that are closed.”
The Mt. Juliet Police Department is in constant communication with the National Weather Service, which provides the department briefings on impending weather events like Friday’s.
“Those briefings provide us with the details to make the decision to increase staffing to handle the additional calls for service,” Chandler said. “For the event last week, staff from our administrative and investigative division were assisting the patrol division with calls.”
According to the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), there were two homes in the northwestern side of the county that sustained minor structural damage.
“There was some gutter damage,” WEMA Executive Assistant Valerie Griffin said. “A couple of trees fell, but not on the house. There was a tree that fell on a car. There were no injuries. Some power lines were down, and there were some trees down in the roads.”
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reported approximately 25 different locations throughout the county that had road shutdowns before, during and after Friday’s storm due to fallen trees and power lines.
“A lot of the road hazards that we came across occurred before and after the storm,” Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said. “There were a few things to respond to while the storm was coming through, but the majority of them were caused by the high winds outside of the storm.”
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was not aware of any serious injuries or fatalities in Wilson County as of Monday afternoon.
“A lot of times, when the trees fell, it would take the power lines with them,” Moore said. “So that was probably the main issue that we ran across. One location we had power lines fall down on one of our patrol vehicles while they were waiting on the road commission to get there to clear the road. Fortunately, the deputy wasn’t injured in any way, and the car wasn’t damaged. It just puts things into perspective. As deputies and police officers, we respond to anything, and when you have inclement weather out there it can really be a dangerous situation.”
The dangerously-high winds came on the same day when the Mt. Juliet community hosted an event in remembrance of the March 3, 2020, tornado.
“Any time we have an high-impact weather event, it is always a reminder of the March 2020 tornado,” Chandler said. “Reflecting on that day, it is always important that we stay focused on preparedness and doing what we can to communicate the risks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.