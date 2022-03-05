Dani-e Coty Mills passed away on Feb. 23, 2022, at age 2.
The funeral service, conducted by Tim Frank, was at 3 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery followed the service.
Pallbearers were Jeremy Mills, Tyler Sanders, David Likens and Dylan Likens.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m.
Dani-e Coty Mills was born in Crossville to Angel Pewitt Mills and Jeremy Mills.
He loved Mickey Mouse.
He is survived by: his parents, Angel and Jeremy Mills; aunts, Misty (Stacey) Hale, Tiffany (Kenny) Key, Hailey Likens, Kayla Pewitt, Callie Goolsby; uncles, Dylan Likens, Jeremy Pewitt; grandfather, David Likens; grandmother, Beth (John) Johnson; and grandparents, Matthew Mills, Michelle Starling.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon TN was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.