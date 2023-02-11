Danice Elizabeth Green Purcell, 84, passed away on Jan. 10, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.
She became ill while visiting with family for the Christmas holidays.
Danice was born on Nov. 24, 1938, to Dan and Lucille Green in Lebanon.
She was a 1956 graduate of Lebanon High School.
Danice was a devoted wife to Burton “Bucky” Gilbert Purcell, who she married on Sept. 5, 1959. Together they had three deeply-loved children who deeply loved them — Brian (Susie) Purcell of Decatur, Georgia; Tracy (Jeff) Nicholas of Atlanta, Georgia; and Russ (Debbie Williams) Purcell of Memphis. She had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who she dearly loved.
Along with her children, she is survived by: two sisters, Kathy Green Lowery of Brentwood; Sherrie O. Green of Lebanon; niece and nephew, Wendi Lowery Dalby of Nashville, J.D. Lowery of Lebanon; along with other nieces and nephews in Tennessee and beyond.
Danice is preceded in death by: her husband Burton “Bucky” Purcell; mother, Lucille Forbes Green; and her father Dan V. Green.
At his death in 2014, Bucky and Danice had shared 55 wonderful years together. Most of their married life was spent in Paris. They had also lived in Murphy, North Carolina, and Bennetsville, South Carolina. They moved to Lebanon a few short weeks before Bucky’s death.
In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Danice was always involved in community and church wherever they lived. She particularly loved to participate in church music programs. She sang in the adult choir and directed children’s choirs at First Baptist Church Paris and First Baptist Church Lebanon.
She was an avid sports fan and followed the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers football and the Atlanta Braves.
She loved going to the beach with her children and other travel opportunities, most recently to Ireland.
This past Thanksgiving Day, Danice celebrated her 84th birthday in Atlanta with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church in Lebanon, with visitation preceding the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phoebe Connections by visiting phoebeconnections.com or First Baptist Church in Paris (fbcparis.org).
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
