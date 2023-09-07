Daniel Galon Lester, 83, of Eufaula, Alabama, and formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 23, 2023.
Daniel Galon Lester, 83, of Eufaula, Alabama, and formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 23, 2023.
He was born in Statesville to the late Charlie R. Lester and Leola Orrand Lester.
He is preceded in death by his sisters — Faye Lester and Charlene Mitchell — and his brothers — Sam Lester, Ray Lester and Manson Lester.
Galon is survived by: his wife of 63 years, Sue Joyce Wooden Lester; daughters, Tina Lester (Chris) Dyer, Crystal Lester Robinson; sons, Jason Todd Lester, Robert Chad (Melissa) Lester; grandchildren, Hunter (Emily) Lester, Derek (Madison) Dyer, Dylan Lester, Peyton Lester, Olivia Lester; great-grandchildren, Delilah Lester, Vivian Lester, Theo Lester; brother, Benny (Betty Gayle) Lester; sisters, Dorothy Patton, Karen Barry; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Lester was a member of College Hills Church of Christ.
He was a tool and die, model shop maker and engineer with Lux Clock/Robertshaw for 40 years.
He was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and restoring antique clocks and cars.
He was a creative thinker all of his life, constantly having ideas and designing inventions to make life easier. He was able to build, repair, or do anything he set his mind to, including making all his inventions and designs.
At his request, there will be no services.
Contributions may be made in Mr. Lester’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, by mailing those to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
