Danny Thomas Walker, 65, passed away on Jan. 16, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Feldhaus Memorial Chapel in Shelbyville. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive visitors from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and again one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
He was born on June 13, 1956, in Lebanon to the late John Wilson and Winnie Helen Thomas Walker.
He was employed with Big G Express and huge fan of the Tennessee Vols.
Survivors include: his wife of 40 years, Florence Marie Marsh Walker; daughters, Kelly Walker Beech, Kim Sells (and her husband, Sam), Misty Waters (and her husband, Dillard); sons, Jason Walker, Brian Walker; a sister, Patricia Gank (and her husband, Richard); brothers, Johnny Walker (and his wife, Joyce), David Walker (and his wife, Donna); 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Feldhaus Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
