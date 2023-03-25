Darla Busby Hight parted this world on March 20, 2023, at her residence in Lebanon.
Darla was a teacher by love, an educator, retiring from Kittrell Elementary School in Rutherford County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Darla Busby Hight parted this world on March 20, 2023, at her residence in Lebanon.
Darla was a teacher by love, an educator, retiring from Kittrell Elementary School in Rutherford County.
Darla was born in Elberton, Georgia, to Robert and Carolyn Busby, second to the oldest of four daughters.
Once the family moved to Sparta, she attended and graduated from White County High School, the class of 1968.
She began college at Brenau College (located in Gainesville, Georgia) and then completed her bachelor’s degree in education from Tennessee Tech University. She obtained a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
Darla began her teaching career at Findley Elementary in Sparta.
After retirement she resided in Lebanon, where she enjoyed time with family and relaxing.
She was active in the senior community and made wonderful friends.
She is preceded in death by: her father, Robert Busby; sister, LouAnn Busby Kendall; and brothers-in-law, Darryl Tubb and Randy McClean.
She is survived by: her mother, Carolyn Hulme Busby of Sparta; daughter, Busby (Matt) Kendle; son, Rob (Amy) Cantrell; sisters, Linda Busby McClean of Charlotte, North Carolina, Babette Busby Tubb of Sparta; three grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews, a great-niece and great-nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday at Hunter Funeral Home, located at 120 Bockman Way in Sparta.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Darla’s honor to your local library of choice or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of the local arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.