Services for Darrell Wayne Rutland, 52, will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Priest Rutland, Jr.; mother, Dorothy Lea Rutland; and sister, Veronica Carter (Michael).
Survivors include: wife, Kimberly Rutland; son, Lorenzo Devoe
(Jennifer) Rutland; two step-children, Bronson Coleman,
Deshawn Manier; five grandchildren, Kieara Rutland, Trayvon Rutland, Ismaela Rutland, DaKota Gardner, Bronson Coleman, Jr.; siblings,
Dorothy Ann (Rev. Dale) Phillips, Glenda Sue (Ike) Smith,
Brenda Joyce Seay, Yolonda Fay (Jeff) Carlton; sister-in-
law, Patricia Rutland; along with a very large host of nieces, nephews,
cousins, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
