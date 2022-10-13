Daryl I. Vaughn passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, at age 65.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Daryl Ivoe Vaughn was born in Lebanon to Mary Ann Felure and Gene Ivoe Vaughn.
He enjoyed collecting coins, whittling, watching old movies and being with his grandchildren.
He was quiet, and kind-hearted, and would give away his last dime.
He is survived by: his father, Gene Vaughn; child, Daryl Wayne Vaughn; grandchildren, Brianna Vaughn, Aalexis Vaughn, Kaylie Vaughn, Eastyn Vaughn; and siblings, Randy Vaughn and Melissa Brimm.
He is preceded in death by: his mother, Mary Ann Vaughn; sisters, Tammy Renee Vaughn, Deborah Vaughn; and brothers, Jerry Lane Vaughn and Terry Wayne Vaughn.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
