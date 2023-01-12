The office of the District Attorney has added two new staff members to start the new year, both in citizen services positions.

Angela Jones has been appointed assistant victim witness coordinator by District Attorney General Jason Lawson, and Allen Britton will be undertaking the duties of case manager in the child support division of the DA’s office. Both individuals are viewed as valuable additions to assist the District Attorney’s office in serving the citizens of the 15th District.

Submitted

