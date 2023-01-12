The office of the District Attorney has added two new staff members to start the new year, both in citizen services positions.
Angela Jones has been appointed assistant victim witness coordinator by District Attorney General Jason Lawson, and Allen Britton will be undertaking the duties of case manager in the child support division of the DA’s office. Both individuals are viewed as valuable additions to assist the District Attorney’s office in serving the citizens of the 15th District.
Jones is a recent graduate of the Nashville School of Law. She will be filling the position vacated by the recent retirement of long-time assistant victim witness coordinator Clara Woodmore.
“Clara Woodmore is going to be tough to replace,” said Lawson. “She had a true talent for building relationships with victims and working with attorneys in my office to make sure that the victims’ interests were taken care of.
“In the interview process, we interviewed several very qualified applicants, and ultimately, the personality, professionalism, and her unique set of training and experiences gave Angela the edge. I am very excited about her joining our office, and I look forward to seeing her service to the victims of our district.”
Jones has a unique combination of past work experiences, interning in both the 15th District Attorney’s Office as well as the 13th Public Defender’s Office. She worked in both the Legal Aide Society of Middle Tennessee and for a private attorney in the practice of law.
Jones attended her educational institutions on academic scholarships and placed on the dean’s list at each institution. While attending, she won multiple competitions for speech and debate, illustrating her strong communication skills.
“Although Angela presented a very strong academic resume, it was her heart and compassion for victims that really connected during her interview,” said Lawson. “I am confident that our victims will be in good hands by entrusting her with this important position.”
Jones will be assigned to work in Judge Jimmy Lea’s General Sessions Court in Wilson County.
Jones is the most recent addition to the DA’s staff in the position of victim witness coordinator. On July 1, Lawson added Kelly Hailey into the same position, a move which ensured that a victim witness coordinator would be present to serve in each adult court in the district. Lawson stated that the responsiveness to the needs of the victims is greatly improved by the services provided by victim witness coordinators.
Britton is a Lebanon native who joins the DA’s office as a child support case manager.
Case managers work directly with both custodial and non-custodial parents of children to effectively ensure that child support payments are set at the appropriate level and collected in a timely manner.
“We are very blessed to have Allen joining our office,” said Lawson. “He possesses qualities that I look for in case managers, including strong communication skills, efficient time management, compassion for clients, and good decision-making. In meeting with him, he is the type of person that people want to talk to, and I believe that this will build the connections with people that will serve our district well.”
Britton comes to the DA’s office with a variety of experiences in the private sector, including working for financial institutions, in management positions, and in positions focused on customer service.
Both Jones and Britton began their new posts on Jan. 1.
