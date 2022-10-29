SCAM STOPPERS PHOTO

(From left) Linda Johnson and Linda McDonald receive ScamStop magnets from District Attorney Office secretary Linda Hensley.

 Submitted

Phone calls for car warranty renewals infiltrate everyone’s inboxes, but not every scammer wears a one-size-fits-all mask, making them difficult to detect.

To help prevent unwitting victims from falling prey to those scams, the Wilson County Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN) is joining forces with District Attorney Jason Lawson’s office to launch a new initiative.

