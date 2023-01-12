Dave William Smith, Jr., went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 9, 2023, at 1:20 pm. He was surrounded by his loving family when he passed from this life to the next.
Dave is survived by: his wife of 51 years, Jo Clemmons Smith; daughter, Jody Smith Gore (and husband, Chuck); son, Dave Clinton Smith (and wife, Brandy); grandchildren, Abbey Gore, Austen Gore, Madelyn Smith, Owen Smith; abd sisters, Ruby Lynn Steele, Margaret Ivy Hyde (George) and twin sister Mary Beth Malone.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Dave William Smith, Sr., and Elsie Margaret Ivy Smith; brothers-in-law, Ron Steele, Tony Malone; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Christine Clemmons; and granddaughter, Cayley Jewell Gore.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ, located at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Dr. Kevin Owen will officiate, and interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Casey Moore, Chris Mitchell, Jason Hyde, Will Steele, Tony Watson, Tommy Martin, Austen Gore and Owen Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are Carl and Cindi Irwin; David Major, Larry Tomlinson, Pam Tomlinson, the hunting group and their wives, his Lebanon Country Club golf buddies, Reed and Kathy Henley, his College Hills life group, Frank Gailbreath, and the Broken Arrow Archery Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Healing Hands International for the agriculture program by mailing those to 455 McNally Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, 37211-3311.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
