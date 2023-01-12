Dave William Smith, Jr.

Dave William Smith, Jr.

Dave William Smith, Jr., went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 9, 2023, at 1:20 pm. He was surrounded by his loving family when he passed from this life to the next.

Dave is survived by: his wife of 51 years, Jo Clemmons Smith; daughter, Jody Smith Gore (and husband, Chuck); son, Dave Clinton Smith (and wife, Brandy); grandchildren, Abbey Gore, Austen Gore, Madelyn Smith, Owen Smith; abd sisters, Ruby Lynn Steele, Margaret Ivy Hyde (George) and twin sister Mary Beth Malone.

