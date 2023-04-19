David Berry passed away on April 10, 2023, at age 78.
David Allen Berry was born in Sidney, Iowa, to Roxie Myrtlemay Tanner Berry and Winfield Maynard Berry.
David Berry passed away on April 10, 2023, at age 78.
David Allen Berry was born in Sidney, Iowa, to Roxie Myrtlemay Tanner Berry and Winfield Maynard Berry.
He loved the United States of America and served her well in the U.S. Army.
After his service, he settled in Mt. Juliet, where he became known as a person who could fix anything with a motor. His specialty was tractors, but he had a way with cars too.
Mr. Berry is survived by: his sisters, Evelyn Hurlburt, Ethel Crawford, Daisy (Dave) Malcolm, Judy (Manford) Foster; brother, James Berry; several nieces and nephews; friend, Pat Rowland; and good neighbor, Rhonda Brewer.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Roxy and Winfield Berry; brothers, Blaine Berry, Dwight Berry, Clyde Berry, Bob Berry; and sister, Dorothy.
A celebration of life was held at Corinth Church of Christ in Mt. Juliet on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
