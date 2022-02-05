Services for David B. King, 67, will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Reggie and Lula King; brothers, Reggie King, Jr., Doyle King, Kenneth King; sister, Jennie Bell Stewart; and foster sister, Elizabeth King.
Survivors include: his daughter, Jacquelyn Brittany King of Nashville; brother, Eddie (Yolanda) King of Chattanooga; sister, Ollie Montine (Garry) Smith of Stonewall; foster brother, Jimmy (Patricia) Criittenden of Carthage; brother-in-law, Thomas Stewart of Elmwood; and sister-in-law, Marsha King of McMinnville. Many other family and friends also survive.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
