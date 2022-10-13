David Earl “Bubba” Durham, 66, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 8, 2022.
David was predeceased by: his mother, Elizabeth Claudine Durham; his father, James Woodward Durham; and his brother, William Lawrence (Bill) Durham.
David is survived by the love of his life, Tania Durham. He is also survived by: his children, Jennifer Durham Gresham (Danny), Amanda Jill Groce (Michael), Clinton James Durham (Christine); his step-children, Reese Wahl, Si’Mone (Trevor) Overskei, Nolan Wahl (Megan), Glenda Lashaun Jones (Travis), Darryl Shane Livingston; grandchildren, Megan Joellen Seaton, Percy Elizabeth-Yvonne Gresham, Alexandra DeShai Garner (Taylor), Savannah Michelle Groce, Knox Massey Groce, Elodie Mae Durham, Levi Donegan Wahl, Delanie Ault Fink, Jacoby Jasper Overskei, Vera Simone Overskei, Isley Vaughn Wahl, Stellan Reed Wahl, Kinglsey Brie Jones, Callahan Tripp Jones, Wylder James Livingston; his sister, Jamie Durham Harper (Stan); mother-in-law, Lucia Polanco Steinmetz; brothers-in-law, Lennie (Becky) Steinmetz, William F. (Joleen) Steinmetz, Jon (Andrea) Steinmetz; sisters-in-law, Lee Ann Beard Durham, Taressa Kendall, Ramona (Rick) Martin; niece, Elizabeth Durham Kirby; nephews, William Lyle Durham, David Stanton Harper, Eric Durham Harper; along with many other beloved cousins, family and friends.
David is an alumna of Cumberland University (1976), the University of Tennessee (1978) and the University of Tennessee College of Law (1981).
David was a licensed attorney since 1981 and began his career as a private practice attorney. He then served as the assistant district attorney from 1986-2009. He served as a criminal court judge of the 15th Judicial District from 2009-2014.
David was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting both around the United States and internationally.
He loved life, children, the UT Vols and the Atlanta Braves.
Judge Durham was a brilliant attorney and was respected as a fair, impartial criminal judge. His family, friends and this community will miss this good man every day.
The family will be scheduling a celebration of life on April 20, 2023, at a location to be determined.
David continues to help others as he donated is body to the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Anatomical Whole Body Donor program.
Individuals are encouraged to visit, upload photos, and share memories of David at www.mykeeper.com/profile/DavidDurham/.
