David Eric Imlay, 60, of Hendersonville passed away on Dec. 31, 2021.
He was born in Seymour, Indiana, on July 13, 1961, and was the son of the late David Lloyd Imlay and Clara Frances French Imlay.
He was a 1979 graduate of Heritage Hills (Indiana) High School and received his master’s degree from Ashford University.
He was a communicant of St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Chrisney, Indiana, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was an instructor for Lincoln College of Technology in Nashville.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Imlay, and a son-in-law, Jesse Tuggle.
He is survived by: his best friend and mother of his children, Machell Helm Imlay; life-partner, Janet Roark; three daughters, Tarrin (Brandon) Nelson, Ashley Tuggle, Kelcie (Zack) Kamer; brother, Kevin (Gail) Imlay; sister, Barbara (Kelly) Driskell; six grandchildren, Makayla Imlay, Landon Nelson, Jesse Nelson, Zackary Kamer, Jackson Kamer, Abbigail Imlay; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services with military honors will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Parkinson’s Association.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.