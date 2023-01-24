Funeral service for David Lee Collier will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Rev. Gary Spich and Rev. Sheryl Hall officiating.
Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Crestview Cemetery in Gallatin. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after noon at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Collier, 76, passed away suddenly at his home in Lebanon on Jan. 19, 2023.
He was born in Sumner County to John David and Lula Lee Renfro Collier on July 6, 1946.
He graduated from Gallatin High School in 1965 and served four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Shangri-La.
He graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a degree in engineering.
His first job was with Ross Gear in Lebanon. Later, he retired from Nissan after working there for 17 years.
He was a member of the Leeville United Methodist Church.
He loved woodworking and woodturning and was a long-time member of the Tennessee Association of Woodturners and the American Association of Woodturners.
Mr. Collier was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Shelah and Bess Thompson.
He is survived by: his wife of 54 years, Linda K. Collier; sons, Brian (Jennifer) Collier, Andrew (Stephanie) Collier; grandchildren, Calie Collier, Will Collier, Sebastian Collier; brother, Steven (Kathi) Collier of Gallatin; sisters, Nell Anne (Eddie) Brindley of Mt. Juliet, Nancy (Mark) Clark of Westmoreland; niece, Lisa (Rick) Stebbins of Gallatin; nephews, Ron Thompson of Gallatin, Lee Clark of Westmoreland; and sister-in-law, Barbara Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity or to the Serving At the Lord’s Table (S.A.L.T) Ministry by mailing those to 7019 Hickory Ridge Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37090.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
