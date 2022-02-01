David Paul Rogowski, 66, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Jan. 19, 2022.
He was born in Buffalo, New York, on May 26, 1955.
David received a nursing degree from Syracuse (New York) University.
He was married to Debbie Holmes Rogowski on June 25, 1983, in Crossville.
David had a career in nursing. He had a passion for nursing, helping other, and he enjoyed playing golf.
He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Rogowski, and mother, Rita Rogowski.
He is survived by: his wife, Debbie Rogowski; brother, Ed (Bo); and sister-in-law, Judy Holmes of Asheville, North Carolina; nephew, Josh and Liza Holmes of Asheville, NC; niece, Sarah Holmes of Asheville; brother, Daniel (and sister-in-law, Elizabeth) Holmes of Lebanon; great-nieces and great nephews, Alaphair, Jack Roland and Harper Holmes of Asheville; and many other family members and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or one’s charity of choice.
