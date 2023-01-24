David W. Hoffman, of Middle Tennessee, passed away on Dec. 14, 2022, at the age of 77.
He was born in Donelson at his family home on Sept. 6, 1945.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
David W. Hoffman, of Middle Tennessee, passed away on Dec. 14, 2022, at the age of 77.
He was born in Donelson at his family home on Sept. 6, 1945.
David graduated from Donelson High School in 1965.
He married his beloved bride, Kathy Simmons, on Dec. 24, 1965.
David served in the United States Air Force and served his country bravely in Vietnam.
Upon his return to civilian life, he and Kathy lived in Gladeville on the family farm. That is where they raised their two wonderful daughters and lived out the remainder of his life.
David was very involved with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always providing a laugh.
David spent his professional years as an entrepreneur in the general contracting industry and later transitioned into the hazmat industry before his retirement in 2010. After retirement, David became an avid golfer and loved his Pine Creek Golf Course family.
David was best known for his big smile and welcoming spirit. One of his greatest gifts was loving those who God placed in his path.
He had a deep affection for America, the military, police and first responders.
David was proceeded in death by: his father, Arthur Thomas Hoffman; mother, Audie Bea Crocker Hoffman; brothers, Tom Hoffman, Dicky Hoffman; father-in-law, Herbert L. Simmons; and mother-in-Law, Georgia A. Simmons.
David is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Kathy Hoffman; daughters, Kelly (Bill) Hartbarger, Samantha (Brian) Kirby; grandchildren, Caleb (Ashley) Barber, Rachel (Kyle) Williams, Savannah Kirby, Brian Hartbarger, Shayne (Rob) Hartbarger; great-grandchildren, Charlie Barber, Leighton Barber, Brandon Hartbarger, Georgia Williams, Collin Williams, and Cole Williams.
David loved his nieces, nephews and their children, just like his own. He also was ready to adopt anyone who wanted to join the family.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday at Providence United Methodist Church, located at 2293 South Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be held at 4:30 p.m., with the celebration of life service beginning at 5:30.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are encouraged to make donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.