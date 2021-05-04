Davidson knocks Friendship out of district tournament

Davidson Academy was relentless with the bats in the early going Sunday afternoon as the Bears eliminated host Friendship Christian from the District 4-IIA tournament 12-5.
The Bears took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Friendship got four in the bottom half. But Davidson responded with five in the second and five more in the fifth as the Commanders concluded a 16-15 campaign.
Elijah Stockton, the second of four Friendship pitchers, was charged with the loss as Davidson finished with 10 hits while drawing six walks.
Friendship finished with four hits off Jared Vetetoe, who walked five (including Camden Hayslip three times) and struck out five in seven innings. Because of five errors, none of FCS’ runs were earned. Chase Eakes had the Commanders’ only RBI.
Friendship falls into loser’s bracket at Goodpasture
MADISON — Friendship Christian was knocked into the District 4-IIA loser’s bracket Saturday with a 9-1 loss at Goodpasture.
The Cougars took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and 8-0in the second off J.J. Pruneau before freshman Adam Gordon established order with four innings of one-run, three-hit ball.
Friendship’s only run came on Camden Hayslip’s 12th homer of the season in the fourth inning, one of just three hits for the Commanders as they slipped to 16-14.
FCS hosted Davidson Academy in an elimination game moved up a day to Sunday due to forecasted rain. The winner advanced to the third-place game.
Bea
rs beaten by Clarksville
MT. JULIET — Clarksville broke open a close game with five runs in the sixth inning of an 8-1 win over Mt. Juliet last Saturday.
The Wildcats cracked 10 hits and took advantage of three Mt. Juliet errors.
Tannor Meyers allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Mt. Juliet managed six hits, including two singles by Seth Stevens and a double by Austin Hunley, who drove in Brett Shirley with the Golden Bears’ run in the fifth inning to make the score 2-1.
Saints’ Boehm shuts out Nashville Christian 5-0
MT. JULIET — After falling into the District 4-IIA loser’s bracket with a Friday loss to Clarksville Academy, Mt. Juliet Christian stayed alive Saturday with a 5-0 win over Nashville Christian at Mt. Juliet Middle School last Saturday.
Dylan Boehm pitched a four-hit shutout with two walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings for the Saints.
Russell Prater homered and drove in two runs on two of Mt. Juliet Christian’s seven hits.
MJCA returned to Clarksville Academy on Sunday afternoon in an elimination game.
Watertown overcomes early deficit for 9-5 win
CHARLOTTE — The middle of Watertown’s lineup came through in a 9-5 win at Creek Wood last Friday.
Alec Whitlock, Carter Brown and Kendal Bayse combined for six of the Purple Tigers’ eight RBI and six of their eight hits. Each drove in two runs as Whitlock had three hits and Bayse two. Watertown overcame a 4-0 deficit with six scores in the third and three in the fourth.
Bayse started on the mound but was lifted after surrendering four runs in the second. Charlie Mitchell threw the next two innings and was awarded the win. Whitlock pitched up a three-inning save with nine strikeouts.
Friendship dispatches Davidson behind Hayslip hammer
Camden Hayslip homered and drove in three runs while lowering his earned-run average below 1.00 in Friendship Christian’s 10-0 run-rule win over visiting Davidson Academy last Friday in the District 4-IIA tournament.
Hayslip hit a two-run homer, his 11th blast of the season, to right-center field in the first inning, so deep the Davidson outfielders barely moved. He tripled home a run in the second. He was intentionally walked and dove across the plate for a fourth-inning run.
On the mound, the left-hander pitched a six-inning one-hitter with five walks and seven strikeouts as he lowered his ERA to 0.78.
Friendship finished with 14 hits as the Commanders climbed to 16-13 going into Saturday’s game at Goodpasture.
Kolby Gaines had three hits, including a double while leadoff batter Jack Martin tripled and singled. Max Duckwiler, following Hayslip in the lineup, also knocked in three runs on a pair of doubles. J.J. Pruneau and Cole Kring doubled.
Golden Bears beat Gallatin
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet broke a tie with four runs in the bottom of the third inning last Friday and the Golden Bears went on to an 8-5 win over District 9-AAA rival Gallatin.
Austin Hunley drove in three Mt. Juliet runs on a triple and double. Leadoff batter Seth Stevens also tripled and doubles, knocking in two scores. Colton Regen singled three times as the Golden Bears finished with eight hits
Jack Fortner pitched six innings for the win, allowing an unearned run in the top of the third for a 1-1 tie, with six walks and six strikeouts. Brett Shirley labored through a seventh inning which saw Gallatin score four times as the Green Wave also had eight hits.
