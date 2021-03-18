Clay Davis and seventh-grader Emil Martinez each posted hat tricks as Walter J. Baird beat visiting Carroll-Oakland 9-4 in season-opening middle-school soccer Tuesday night.
Ford Graviss added two goals and seventh-grader Josue Ramirez Rosales one for the Blue Devils.
Sixth-grader Jamie Adams countered with a hat trick of his own for the Eagles, who also received a score from Tristan Phillips.
Walter J. Baird is scheduled to host Southside tomorrow.
