Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.