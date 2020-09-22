Bradford Gaines threw two touchdown passes Friday night and Donelson Christian had a kickoff return for another score in a 24-14 win at Friendship Christian’s Pirtle Field.
Gaines threw a 24-yard scoring strike to Nathan Magalei in the first quarter and 44 to Jacob Cook in the third as DCA improved to 5-0 for the season and in first place in the East Region.
Drew Porter scored both Friendship touchdowns — 4 yards for a 7-7 tie in the second quarter and 92 to close the scoring in the fourth as the Commanders fell to 2-2, 1-2.
DCA answered Porter’s first touchdown with a tiebreaking 96-yard kickoff return by Jon Lewis.
Braden Ducharme kicked a 25-yard field goal to extend DCA’s lead to 17-7 going into halftime.
Porter finished with 118 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Longtime head coach John McNeal was back on the Friendship sideline after missing the previous game. Eleven starters were also back in the lineup. But line coach Shaun Caven, who served as acting head coach/offensive play caller in McNeal’s absence, and longtime defensive coordinator Duane Lowe missed this contest.
Friendship will remain in the region this week when King’s Academy visits Pirtle Field for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.
