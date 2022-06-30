A funeral service for Dean Marsh Yarbrough will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Charles Martin and Gary Wix officiating. Interment will be held in New Liberty Cemetery in Bugtussle, Kentucky. Visitation was held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and after 10 a.m. on Thursday at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Yarbrough, 77, of Carthage, passed away on June 27, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born on Nov. 5, 1944, in Monroe County, Kentucky, she is the daughter of the late James Bennett Marsh and Essie Edith Pedigo Marsh.
She was a 1963 graduate of Gamaliel High School and was a homemaker.
She was a member of Rawls Creek Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and was very active in Bible school.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings — Carl Max Marsh, Junior Jackson Marsh, Ernest L. Marsh and Betty Sue Marsh.
She is survived by: her husband of 56 years, Wyndle Yarbrough; daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Melinda and Mitchell Bone; siblings, Barbara (James) Hutson, Teddy Ray Marsh, Terry Lee (Donna) Marsh, Annie Fay Pedigo, Joyce Jay Proffitt Yurgens, Nellie (Jim) Haffley, Wanda (Tim) Kirby, Joye Gayle (Brett) Pedigo; sisters-in-law, Dovie Marsh, Mary Marsh; nieces and nephews, Wayne (Betty) Marsh, Jimmy Marsh, Wyndle (Melissa) Marsh, Pamela (Richard) McClanahan, Maranda Joy Proffitt Haycraft, Andrea (David) Flynn, Brad (Torrie) Marsh, Brandon (Lindsey) Kirby, Matthew Pedigo, Ashley Pedigo; “adopted” son, Nathan (Angie) Purtee (along with their children, Abby and Robert); lots of great nieces and nephews, friends and church family whom she loved so dearly.
Pallbearers are Noah McClanahan, Richard McClanahan, Aiden Flynn, Brad Marsh, Nathan Purtee, Wyndle Marsh and Christopher Marsh
Memorials may be made to Rawls Creek Church or to New Leash on Life.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
