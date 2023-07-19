Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.