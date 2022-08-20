Death notice
Thomas Haynes Carter, 77, of Mt. Juliet, died on Aug. 16, 2022. Sellars Funeral Home, Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 7:05 am
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 7:05 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.