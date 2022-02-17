Death notice
Guy Clifton “Bud” Jones, 91, of Mt. Juliet, died on Feb. 12, 2022. Bond Memorial Chapel, Mt. Juliet, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 11:12 am
