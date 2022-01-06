Thomas Myles Morris, 72, of Old Hickory, died on Dec. 26, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, Mt. Juliet, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
John Gerard Gibi, 65, of Mt. Juliet, died on Dec. 29, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, Mt. Juliet, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Kathryn Louise Reno Ferris, 82, of Mt. Juliet, died on Dec. 31, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, Mt. Juliet, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
James “J.J.” Evans, 22, of Mt. Juliet, died on Dec. 30, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home, Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Sadie Valeda Kittrell, 84, of Mt. Juliet, died on Dec. 23, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, Mt. Juliet, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Kiyoko Nakamura Tinnell, 91, of Mt. Juliet, died on Jan. 2, 2022. Bond Memorial Chapel, Mt. Juliet, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Sylvia Ayo Netherly, 84, of Mt. Juliet, died on Dec. 30, 2021. Partlow Funeral Chapel, Lebanon, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
