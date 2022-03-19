Death notices
Jessie Ava Nell Wharton, 95, of Mt. Juliet, died on March 15, 2022. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Kimberly Ann Blevins, 51, of Hermitage, died on March 15, 2022. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Bobby Glen Hudson, 83, of Mt. Juliet, died on March 16, 2022. Sellars Funeral Home, Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Estel Lee Duncan, 79, of Nashville, died on March 16, 2022. Sellars Funeral Home, Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
