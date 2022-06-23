Death notices
Arthur Alexander Beach, Jr., 89, of Lebanon, died on June 19, 2022. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Kent Troy O’Quinn, 50, of Mt. Juliet, died on June 17, 2022. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Kevin R. Jones, 66, of Mt. Juliet, died on May 12, 2022. Sellars Funeral Home, Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
