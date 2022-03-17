Death notices
Jerry Allen Alcock, 74, of Mt. Juliet, died on March 8, 2022. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Georgia Ann Porcella, 82, of Mt. Juliet, died on March 13, 2022. Sellars Funeral Home, Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Elizabeth “Betty Jo” Neilson-Lewis, 79, of Mt. Juliet, died on March 13, 2022. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
James Earl Petty, 86, of Madison, died on March 11, 2022. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
