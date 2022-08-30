Debbie Croninger crossed over into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Aug. 26, 2022, at age 70.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars and George Wallace, will be held at noon on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Sellars Arnold Cemetery following the service.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at noon.
Deborah Delores Sellars Croninger was born in Lebanon to Helen Ashworth Sellars and Riley Sellars.
She was a beautician for more than 30 years.
Debbie loved her family (especially the grandchildren), her Lord, her church and shopping.
She was a member of the Church of God.
She is survived by: her husband of 50 years, Maxie Croninger; son, Shawn (Robin) Croninger; grandchildren, Eden Croninger, Jaden Croninger, Adelyn Croninger, Rylan Croninger; siblings, Cindy Sellars, Peggy Northcutt, Walter (Sherry) Sellars, Mark Sellars; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
