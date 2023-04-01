Services for Deborah Jean Griffith Dockins, 68, will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Hamilton Chapel Church.
Family will receive friends and family on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.
Her memories are left to: her daughter, Lamecia Wynette Waters; mother, Shirley D. Griffith; father, John F. Griffith (who preceded her in death); sister, Diana Griffith; aunt, best friend and road dog, Gladys J. Rhone; aunt, Minnie Hurd of Smithville; uncle, Frankie Lee Rhone; brother, Forris Dwain Griffith (who preceded her in death); uncle/aunt William Griffith, Melissa (who preceded her in death); uncle, Lewis (Carolyn) Rhone; uncle/aunt, Burnis (Gloria) Davis (who preceded her in death); uncle, Robert E.(Vela) Rhone; both grandparents (who preceded her in death), C. S. Rhone (Annie), Robert Lee Griffith, Mary Francis Clark Shannon; three nieces, Deneshia Griffith of Toledo, Ohio, Mary Elizabeth of Florida, Morgan Griffith of Knoxville; two nephews, (best nephew/son) Tremayne “Rudy” Banks of Donelson, JaRob Coggins of Lebanon; nephew, Cameron Griffith (who preceded her in death); uncle, Walter Phillips of Smithville; two great nieces, Ajah Coggins, Aryanna McCarver; three great nephews, Kenny Jones of Toledo, Kayden Jones of Toledo, Kristopher Jones of Toledo; along with a host of cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
