Deborah Kay Tidwell Smith

Debby Tidwell Smith passed away on May 18, 2023, at the age of 68.

The funeral service, conducted by Gordon Baines, was at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m. Interment in Fairview Cemetery followed the service.

