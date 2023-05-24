Debby Tidwell Smith passed away on May 18, 2023, at the age of 68.
The funeral service, conducted by Gordon Baines, was at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m. Interment in Fairview Cemetery followed the service.
Pallbearers were Owen Pryor, Evan Pryor, Braden Pryor, Noah Tidwell, Tate Tidwell, and Carson Reed.
Deborah Kay Tidwell Smith was born in Nashville to Polly Allgood Tidwell and Daniel Tidwell, Sr. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She worked as an administrative assistant with Dr. Wayne Wells for many years, but her favorite job was being a nana.
She was the best nana. She loved and spoiled her six grandkids every chance she got. She regularly had all six cousins over together for sleepovers with Nana and Pa, but she also made a point to spend time with them individually to make sure they knew how special they were to her.
Debby always showed up. She came to every ballgame, every party, every school function that she could be present for, and she was smiling and snapping pictures the whole time.
Debby was funny, full of energy and always on the go.
She was a God-fearing traditionalist, who fiercely loved her family and her friends. She loved playing golf, the Tennessee Titans, the Tennessee Vols, and being a part of anything her family had going on.
She is survived by: her sons, Dr. Aaron (Mandy) Pryor, Andrew (Mindy) Pryor; grandchildren, Owen Pryor, Olivia Pryor, Evan Pryor, Braden Pryor, Drew Pryor, Melanie Bell; siblings, Danny (Tammy) Tidwell, Brenda (Robin) Davis, Tisha (Mark) Saunders; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Smith, and her parents, Polly and Daniel Tidwell.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.