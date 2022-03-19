Debra Jean (Garrison) Langford was born on Feb. 14, 1958, to father Wendell Garrison and mother Emma Jean Galemore in Sikeston, Missouri.
She had 2 brothers, Terry and Larry.
Debra moved to Lebanon and completed high school at Lebanon High School in 1976.
Shortly after, she joined the military and served in the Army with the 304th Support Battalion in South Korea. She would be honorably discharged in December of 1982.
After her discharge, she returned to Lebanon and started a family with her two boys, Matt and Trent.
Debra passed peacefully in her home on March 12, 2022.
She was preceded in death by: her mother, Emma Jean; her father, Wendell; her brother, Larry; and her son, Trent.
She is survived by her son, Matt, and three grandchildren, Keagan, Landon and Stassi.
