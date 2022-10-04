Fatality photo

A single vehicle was discovered ablaze early Monday morning at the Tyree access boat ramp. Once the flames were doused, authorities discovered a deceased individual inside.

 Submitted

An individual was discovered deceased in a flaming vehicle early Monday in the Laguardo area of Wilson County.

According to information gathered from Capt. Scott Moore, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, a resident living across the lake near the Tyree access boat ramp, observed what “appeared to be a car on fire.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.