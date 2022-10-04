An individual was discovered deceased in a flaming vehicle early Monday in the Laguardo area of Wilson County.
According to information gathered from Capt. Scott Moore, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, a resident living across the lake near the Tyree access boat ramp, observed what “appeared to be a car on fire.”
The resident proceeded to call 911 around 6:15 a.m.
Personnel from Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were immediately dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire.
“Once the fire was put out, there was one body found in the inside of the vehicle,” Moore said. “The person that was found was deceased.”
Moore indicated that the scene and incident remain under investigation.
“We are in the preliminary stages of that investigation,” Moore said.
Obtained photos from the scene indicated that the vehicle was a white, mid-sized sport-utility vehicle. However, the structural damage made it difficult to determine an exact make and model. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office had not made a description or identification of the deceased public as of press time.
Any cause of death will ultimately require determination from the medical examiner.
