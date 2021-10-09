Dee Ann Hendrickson, 58, of Lebanon passed away on Sept. 30, 2021.
Mrs. Hendrickson loved cooking, baking and reading recipe books. She enjoyed sewing, and one of her favorite hobbies was having lunch with her friends. She also taught Sunday School and absolutely loved it.
She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Warner.
She is survived by: her husband, Mark Hendrickson; mother, Judy Warner; children, Heather Hendrickson, Hannah Karrick (John); siblings, Stanley (Becky) Warner; and nieces, Katelyn Warner and Allyson Warner.
The funeral service was held on Oct. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, with Wayne Searcy officiating. The interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
The visitation was held on Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, located at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellars
