Following a heavily-attended meeting at the Watertown Community Center, the city’s planning commission put a proposal for 24 Main Street townhomes on hold.

The Watertown Planning Commission met on Monday evening to discuss rezoning approximately two acres, located at 740 and 744 West Main St., from low-density to medium/high-density residential. The current zoning would allow two, single-family residential homes at most to be redeveloped.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.