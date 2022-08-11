Following a heavily-attended meeting at the Watertown Community Center, the city’s planning commission put a proposal for 24 Main Street townhomes on hold.
The Watertown Planning Commission met on Monday evening to discuss rezoning approximately two acres, located at 740 and 744 West Main St., from low-density to medium/high-density residential. The current zoning would allow two, single-family residential homes at most to be redeveloped.
The new zoning would permit a total of 25 units, with a max of four units per building.
Christopher Lawless, a Wilson County Planning Department planner, said on Monday that “some units could be lost due to drainage and parking lot layout.”
Watertown does not have a full-time planning department, but the Wilson County Planning Department does work with the city on projects. Lawless was the county representative on Monday when he presented his department’s recommendations.
Lawless explained that an increase in density “would not be a burden in staff’s opinion as the Watertown schools have all undergone improvements.”
Additionally, the site is within the Watertown Fire Department’s insurance service office (ISO) coverage area.
Concerned neighbors flocked to the community center to voice concerns about what a development that size could mean to Watertown.
Water runoff rose to the top as the primary concern mentioned by many neighbors, but it was hardly the only one. The property is directly across from New Town Road, so traffic exiting the development would add to the already-congested traffic spurred by Watertown Elementary School dismissals and arrivals.
Watertown resident Scott McRoberts summed up his observations.
“I’m aware of the traffic issue at the school,” McRoberts said. “I work regular hours and get stuck in it all the time. I’m also concerned about the antiquated water system and its need for upgrades.”
While his comments focused on functionality, McRoberts also decried the drastic shift the proposed design would cause to the city’s rustic features.
“I’m concerned about the incongruent architecture for our town,” McRoberts said. “It’s not a good look for how we want to present to people coming in.”
Watertown is considered a gateway community in Wilson County’s Comprehensive Plan, which was passed in 2018.
The plan states that “residential development with high-density single- and multi-family units would expand south (of Sparta Pike) to provide a natural transition back to the rural farmland.”
William Barron owns the property. He and a civil engineer, John Dewaal, spoke at the planning commission meeting in favor of the development.
Dewaal argued that the designs of the community would reduce impacts related to concerns that neighbors often raise when higher-density projects are proposed, such as aesthetics, traffic, and water runoff.
“We have landscaping in front of the road and in front of units,” Dewaal said. “All the driveways come from the inside.”
Dewaal pitched tax benefits to the city and pointed out how the project would not cost the city money either.
“This is in a location that does not require any extension of service or utilities,” Dewaal said. “Watertown can obtain the tax benefits of these units without having to spend any extra money on service extension.”
Barron added his desire to see these homes inhabited by single families with long-term futures in the community.
Given the concerns raised at the meeting, the Watertown Planning Commission voted to defer the project until later, after impact studies were conducted.
After the meeting, Dewaal described the evening positively, despite not obtaining approval from the commission.
“We were glad to hear some good feedback on specific issues the city wants addressed on this rezoning,” Dewaal said. “It was very fair to allow us the deferral to work on the issues that are of concern to the community, because we want to be good neighbors.”
Dewaal indicated that he felt that deferral might be imminent even before the meeting.
“We discussed up front with the developer the idea of deferring when it was obvious that a lot of people were going to be at the meeting,” Dewaal said. “Now, we will go back to the drawing board and do the work we need to do.”
